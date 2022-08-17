Self-evacuation advice for parts of Westport, Seddonville and Mokihinui - Buller DC

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 - 14:52

Buller Civil Defence is advising people in the Orowaiti Overflow area (Snodgrass), as well as Forbes and Coates Streets in Westport to self-evacuate today, based on updated forecasts and flood modelling.

Local welfare arrangements are also being activated in Sedonville and Mokihinui due to the risk of river flows similar to or higher than those in February 2022.

Controller Al Lawn says the latest advice from the flood modellers, NIWA, hydrologists and information from MetService predicts a reduction in the event intensity. The forecast ranges for river levels have been reduced, but the Orowaiti Overflow area, Forbes and Coates Streets are still considered vulnerable.

The Buller River is likely to peak in Westport tomorrow morning - the time is still unclear but likely to be between early and mid morning. As well, the tide will be slightly higher than it was in February this year. The combination of rainfall, river flows, tide and sea swell increase risk of surface flooding in areas that were affected at that time.

"Based on this information, I have assessed that there is no need for a general evacuation of the Westport area at this time," Mr Lawn said. "However, voluntary evacuations may be necessary due to stormwater ponding, surface flooding and stopbank seepage in areas around Forbes and Coates Streets, and also properties within the Orowaiti Overflow. (refer to the maps)

People in the Orowaiti Overflow area who were flooded in February should also consider voluntary self-evacuation.

We don’t make this recommendation lightly but we know people need time to plan and prepare. We are taking a precautionary approach and asking people to move in daylight to avoid the risk of moving in the dark, placing themselves and our emergency responders at risk. Please consider your own circumstances and act now. If possible, make your own arrangements to stay with family or friends, and make arrangements for your pets.

Teams of Police, Defence Force, Fire Brigade and LandSAR volunteers will be going door-to-door in these areas this afternoon to make sure residents have received the message and to give them reassurance.

If people need help to evacuate or lift valuables, call the emergency operations centre on 0800 234 533.

Our welfare teams are setting up evacuation centres for those who are not able to arrange their own accommodation. People will be referred to those centres after being assessed by the Flood Recovery Hub.

Mr Lawn said that local arrangements were in place for Sedonville and Mokihinui residents who were affected by the February flood.

Landowners with stock in low-lying areas that were flooded in February should shift livestock to high ground today.

"We are aware that another weather system may affect Buller District on Saturday and we will be providing more advice about this as we get more certainty about how it will affect our district."