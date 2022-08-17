Police Commissioner pays tribute to Ta Toby Curtis

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 - 17:15

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has paid tribute to kaumÄtua TÄ Toby Curtis, a member of the Commissioner’s MÄori Focus Forum, who died today.

"I and Commissioners before me, and many others in Police, have benefited from TÄ Toby’s wise counsel.

"He brought with him a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of both te ao MÄori and te ao PÄkÄhÄ, and values we could all share.

"His vision of New Zealand as a diverse, compassionate and culturally aware nation was one that echoed much of what we’re striving for in Police. Our organisation has lost both a counsellor and a friend.

"Our thoughts are with his whÄnau today. Kua hinga he tÅtara i te wao nui a TÄne."