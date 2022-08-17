Police Commissioner pays tribute to Ta Toby Curtis

|
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has paid tribute to kaumÄtua TÄ Toby Curtis, a member of the Commissioner’s MÄori Focus Forum, who died today.
"I and Commissioners before me, and many others in Police, have benefited from TÄ Toby’s wise counsel.
"He brought with him a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of both te ao MÄori and te ao PÄkÄhÄ, and values we could all share.
"His vision of New Zealand as a diverse, compassionate and culturally aware nation was one that echoed much of what we’re striving for in Police. Our organisation has lost both a counsellor and a friend.
"Our thoughts are with his whÄnau today. Kua hinga he tÅtara i te wao nui a TÄne."
