Lower Hutt Mayor on public safety at Bunny Street bus interchange - Hutt City

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 - 19:00

Community leaders and key partners met today to agree next steps to increase public safety at the Bunny Street bus interchange following two assaults in two weeks.

The meeting was convened by Mayor Campbell Barry and was attended by local MPs Ginny Anderson and Chris Bishop, Police, Queensgate, Greater Wellington Regional Council (Metlink) and Hutt City Council officials.

At the meeting, parties agreed to progress short and medium term solutions to improve public safety.

The short term measures being progressed are:

- Increase Police presence in the area

- Upgrade four existing CCTV cameras in the area to provide 360 degree range, 24/7

- Work with community organisations to increase presence in the precinct

- Restricting access to free wifi from local businesses on Bunny Street as it is may be attracting people to congregate in the area

- Consider relocating either bus stop B or C to minimise congregation

The medium term measure being progressed is:

- Fast tracking the consideration of design changes to the bus interchange to increase safety

Mayor Campbell Barry says although these solutions need to be worked through further and in more detail, the group was confident short-term changes can be made to immediately improve public safety in the area.

"We all agree the assaults in this area are deeply concerning, and quite frankly, appalling. Immediate solutions are about ensuring everyone feels safe as they catch the bus or go about their daily lives," Campbell Barry said.

"Alongside these immediate changes, we know there are issues in the more medium term we need to begin work on. This includes potential changes to the design of the bus interchange on Bunny Street.

"Alongside all of this, we know there are a whole number of wider social challenges that drive this kind of offending. There is a clear need for further work in this area, however we won’t solve these systemic challenges overnight. But we can make safety changes immediately," says Campbell Barry.