Help me get this insane rogue council under control - Ted Johnston

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 - 21:22

"I will bring common sense, accountability, financial responsibility back to council, when I am Mayor", say’s Ted Johnston, lawyer and Auckland Mayoral candidate.

Auckland Council’s ‘Transport Emissions Reduction Plan’ ( TERP) shows just how out of control and unaccountable it has become.

It pursues the impossible dream of a 64% reduction in emissions. (Especially as the population will be increasing, over the next 8 years). while trampling on the welfare and interests of the people they are supposed to represent. It has shown no concern for the cost, inconvenience, harm and problems this nightmare will cause for all Aucklanders.

The Council are forcing their crazy ideology and ideas upon an Auckland that was never asked , or consulted. Council has ignored it’s duty in a democracy to have a mandate for such decisions.

Council’s insane fixation on cutting emissions has overridden everything else, including, cost of living, housing, homelessness problems, as well as common sense, financial sense and logic. Council is crippling our transportation system in the name of anti-Global warming.

Council admits that public transport must be made reliable, convenient and affordable. However they have not done that and that must be done first.

Council and Auckland Transport are using every means to cripple car transport, and make it as inconvenient and unusable as possible, without creating a viable alternative. Yet car transport is still far superior to our failed public transport system.

-The TERP is not fully costed, and the conversion of 30% the council’s fleet of cars to electric will be huge at a time when council income is low.

-There is no way to increase the amount of walking and cycling by a 1,000 percent.

-And unless the public transport system is completely revamped, there is no way they can increase public transport trips 500 percent.

-People cannot all afford to change their cars to battery powered ones.

-Bikes can never take over mass transport, with a city that is as large and widespread as Auckland.

Putting more costs on ratepayers will only aggravate problems for Aucklanders, and Council will be forcing us to live with 3rd world transport conditions. This abuse of Council power is supported by the government who now want to give extra powers to councils to prevent parents dropping kids to school.

"How much does the Council have to trample on our rights and freedoms, before we say enough?" Says Ted Johnston

"I am the only one who can overturn this and other crazy council schemes, so we can revive our CBD and our city. "says Ted Johnston.

"Vote for me as mayor, to help me get this insane rogue council under control" Says Ted Johnston.