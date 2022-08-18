Update #5 - Buller Civil Defence

Thursday, 18 August, 2022 - 10:00

Preparation is paying off in the Buller District, with bunds, pumps and sandbags helping to mitigate the impact of the severe weather on people and property so far.

About 160 households in Westport were encouraged to self-evacuate as a precaution yesterday afternoon as modelling showed their properties could be flooded overnight. Most made their own arrangements to stay with family or friends, with four people placed in local motels and another spending the night in an evacuation centre.

River levels are currently dropping around the district. Much of the surface water that was building up overnight has drained away and all local roads and state highways are reported to be open.

Controller Al Lawn said the lull in the weather provided breathing space to assess the effectiveness of the measures in place. "It’s tempting to think that it’s all over but there is a second weather front due to affect Buller District tomorrow night and into Saturday, so we won’t be dismantling all our protective measures yet.

This morning Civil Defence is prioritising advice for evacuees returning home. Checks on critical infrastructure are underway and another 5000 sandbags are arriving in Westport.

Rainfall over the district had varied hugely yesterday, with one rain gauge recording under 70mm and another 20km away recording about 300mm. "If we get more of that sort of intense rain in the wrong places at the weekend it has the potential to cause issues, so we aren’t relaxing," Mr Lawn said.

The West Coast remains under a state of emergency and a red weather warning is still in place.