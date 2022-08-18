'Riders around the world to experience the best sights of Down Under'

Thursday, 18 August, 2022 - 12:14

FulGaz®, The IRONMAN Group’s cutting-edge indoor virtual cycling app, announced today that cyclists from around the world will have the chance to experience the highlights of riding down under without leaving their homes with the Hope Cycle Tour of Australia. The 15-stage event runs from August 20 through September 10.

The Hope Cycle Tour of Australia utilises the FulGaz indoor cycling app and allows riders to participate in the event from wherever they are in the world while raising funds for Lifeline Australia. The tour will have riders taking in some of the best sights in Australia, including Uluru, Tropical North Queensland, Sydney Harbour and Tasmania. Founded in Australia, FulGaz provides an experience that aims to be the closest thing to travelling and riding in real locations around the world.

Riders can take part in the 15-stage event either by themselves or in a team of up to four people, riding in relay to complete the challenge. Stages range from 15km to 45km in length and can be completed in any order, except for the 15th and final stage, which will be celebrated with a Sunrise Group Ride both in FulGaz and via ZOOM with some special guests in attendance on Saturday, September 10, World Suicide Prevention Day.

Registration for the Hope Cycle Tour of Australia is open until the end of today, Thursday, August 18 by visiting https://hopecycle.fulgaz.com/ and entry costs $39 AUD +GST, the same as what it costs Lifeline to answer a call.

One hundred percent of entry fees will be donated to Lifeline Australia, with the goal of raising more than $250,000 AUD this year. Riders can also fundraise themselves as part of the challenge.

"The Hope Cycle Tour will allow riders to take in some of the greatest routes in Australia without leaving their home through the FulGaz indoor cycling app, all while raising money for an incredible cause," said Mike Clucas, Vice President of Digital Sports for The IRONMAN Group. "We’re honoured to be partnering with Lifeline Australia again this year and are aiming to raise more than $250,000 to assist them with their vital work."

Lifeline is Australia’s largest suicide prevention service, with a vision of an Australia free of suicide. The Lifeline network spans the nation with 41 centres in metropolitan, rural and remote areas. There are over 10,000 volunteers and 1,000 employees working to ensure that no person in Australia has to face their darkest moments alone.

Lifeline aims to deliver digital services to Australian people in crisis, wherever they might be and in the mode in which they are most comfortable accessing support. Each year, Lifeline receives almost 1 million contacts from people in crisis. Someone in Australia calls 13 11 14 every 30 seconds.

"The Hope Cycle Tour is in its second year and gaining momentum," said James Duffy, Lifeline Australia National Manager, Marketing and Campaigns. "Some will ride, some will donate and others will tell their networks about the event. Every action will help ensure Lifeline’s critical crisis support and suicide prevention services are accessible to anyone who needs them, anytime, anywhere and in the way they feel most comfortable approaching us."

Funds raised from the 2021 edition of the Hope Cycle Tour allowed Lifeline to answer 4,600 phone calls from people in need.

"I did the Hope Cycle last year, it challenged me both physically and mentally. I was inspired by and grateful for the generosity of those that donated and supported my efforts," said Jackie Giles, Lifeline Australia Chief Financial Officer. "It opened conversations around mental health and wellbeing across my social and professional networks, with my family and with my local neighbourhood. All in all, positive benefits at many levels, therefore I am on the challenge again this year."

For more information on the Hope Cycle Tour of Australia, visit: https://hopecycle.fulgaz.com/. More information on Lifeline Australia can be found at https://www.lifeline.org.au/.

For more details on FulGaz and its catalog of virtual cycling courses, visit https://fulgaz.com/.

For more information on The IRONMAN Group portfolio of brands and events, visit www.ironman.com/about-ironman-group. Media related inquiries may be directed to press@ironman.com.