WellingtonNZ: Gaming and film need Government to send a clear signal

Two pillars of Wellington’s economic growth - gaming and film- need a clear signal from Government they are valued and that it wants them to stay, says WellingtonNZ CEO John Allen.

This week Te Whanganui-a-Tara is hosting the New Zealand Gaming Developers Conference, which has a day - Convergence Day - dedicated to the intersecting industries of gaming and screen. Thought leaders from around the country and globe come together to share ideas, innovations, and seek out new opportunities.

"It’s a bittersweet moment to have a conference of this magnitude here. I am proud WellingtonNZ is supporting this taking place in New Zealand’s heart of screen and gaming, but I’m aware if we don’t act soon, we risk losing both of these industries overseas," says Allen.

This week WÄta Workshop announced it’s partnering with Private Division to develop a Lord of the Rings (LOTR) game, illustrating the increasing interdependence between film and gaming.

Currently both sectors are looking across the ditch and further afield as it becomes less competitive to operate here.

Gaming is one of New Zealand’s biggest growth industries, bringing in $276m in 2021, with a steep trajectory predicted of $1b by 2025. Australia announced a 40 per cent tax rebate in July, and studios are actively looking to move there as a result. New Zealand has nothing on the table to support this burgeoning sector.

"It’s disheartening when you work with businesses like PikPok and Dinosaur Polo Club on hard won successful journeys, then met with a lack of support from Government to help amplify the opportunity, resulting in their studio expansion plans being realised in overseas markets."

With the Review of Government investment in the screen sector underway there is real uncertainty whether we will be competitive on an international stage, potentially driving productions to other parts of the globe, including Australia.

MBIE figures state the screen industry was valued at $3.3b in 2018, and directly employed 16,000 people in Aotearoa in 2017.

"The New Zealand film industry, in particular Wellington’s film industry, has punched above its weight globally for a long time.

"The impacts of the LOTR trilogy are not limited to film and the initial cash injections during production, but includes ongoing tourism, upskilling of talent, and even last year it spurred a conversation on one of the world’s most listened to podcasts between Dax Shepard and Elijah Wood about how Wellington was fundamental to their formative years.

"People across the world talk about New Zealand and MÄoridom thanks to film - Taika Waititi wove our culture through his latest production of Thor.

"These elements are priceless and get into people’s hearts and minds in a way pop culture allows that a milk bottle doesn’t.

"We need Government to decide whether or not it wants the screen and gaming sectors here in Aotearoa, and by ensuring we offer competitive environments for these growth industries to continue to add to the Kiwi economy and grow."