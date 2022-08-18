iD Dunedin Fashion to return to iconic Dunedin Railway Station in April 2023

Thursday, 18 August, 2022 - 15:59

Celebrated event iD Dunedin Fashion Show is set to return to the iconic Dunedin Railway Station.

To be held on Saturday 1st April 2023, the showcase of New Zealand’s top designers and the iD International Emerging Designer Awards will celebrate its 23rd year.

A heritage venue, the Dunedin Railway Station has been beloved by iD fans for many years and the event is delighted to host its live runway show once again at the iconic Dunedin site.

For more than two decades iD has championed the creativity and innovation of Dunedin’s fashion community and emerging designers worldwide, and this has been recognised by a premier event grant from the Dunedin City Council towards the 2023 event.

Dr Margo Barton, Co-Chair of iD Dunedin Fashion Inc, is elated about the return of the event to the Dunedin Railway Station next year.

"I am absolutely thrilled. The Dunedin Railway Station. It’s a spectacular venue to showcase established and new stars of fashion. It will be a fashion feast!"

The announcement been warmly welcomed by Dunedin's fashion community.

"iD Dunedin is now essential to the DNA of NOM-d as a platform for showcasing our collections. We are overjoyed that it is happening in 2023 and our customers are too!" says Margarita Robertson.

The iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2023, sponsored by Otago Polytechnic, are a vibrant celebration of emerging and established fashion design talent. Over the years hundreds of designers from around the world have submitted their designs to be part of Australasia's only international emerging designer competition.

New Zealand fashion designers with a connection to Dunedin, and international emerging designers from around the globe who would like to take part in the runway event in April can submit their applications from September 2022 online https://www.idfashion.co.nz/. New Zealand established designer applications close on 28 October 2022 and Emerging Designer Applications close on 28 November 2022.

Next year, the iD Dunedin Fashion Show will occur alongside the 25th Annual Conference of the International Foundation of Fashion Technology Institutes (IFFTI), a conference hosted by Otago Polytechnic’s School of Design. It will be the first time this international fashion conference has been held in Aotearoa. iD Fashion will also coincide with the Otago Rally in 2023 making it an unmissable weekend in Åtepoti Dunedin.

Set to be a fantastic night of fashion not to be missed, mark 1st April in your calendars for the iD Dunedin Fashion Show.