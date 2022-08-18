Upgrades to improve public access and connection on Marine Parade - QLDC

Thursday, 18 August, 2022 - 16:24

Work to enhance Marine Parade and improve public access and connection between Queenstown’s town centre, lakefront, and Te Kararo Queenstown Gardens is set to begin on Monday 22 August 2022.

Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) Acting General Manager Community Services, Meaghan Miller welcomed the prospect of upgrades to the popular and well-travelled part of Queenstown’s lakefront, and new facilities to improve the space.

"If you’ve visited Queenstown in the warmer months and wandered down Marine Parade, you’ll know how popular the space can be," said Ms Miller. "But if you’ve been here on one of our wetter days, chances are you’ve encountered puddles and wet feet."

The upgrade will be completed in two stages. The first stage will include new lawns and drainage, with a raised concrete path and new access points all aiming to reduce pooling water on rainy days.

A new four-bay public toilet block with an accessible toilet and a nappy station will be installed in the area, with new furniture added on grass lawns to create a premium space for people to gather and enjoy Queenstown’s lakefront.

Ms Miller advised that once complete, a second stage of work would begin to upgrade the wastewater pump station on Marine Parade, improving resilience of the network, providing for emergency storage and better protecting our environment by reducing the likelihood of spills into the lake.

Access for those looking to walk or cycle through Marine Parade will still be able available while work is underway, with detour routes in place and signage clearly directing people where to go.

John Filmore Contracting (JFC) has been awarded the contract to complete the first stage of upgrades to Marine Parade, with work estimated to be complete by December 2022.