Atmospheric river boosts NZ's temps by several degrees - WeatherWatch

If you've noticed how mild it is at the moment, you're not wrong. Temperatures across NZ, fuelled by a tropical northerly, are four to eight degrees above normal for what has historically been recorded at this time of year.

It's an incredible set up and an unusual one. It's mostly being caused by a very powerful and large high pressure zone to NZ's east which is reaching up into the tropics, pulling down all the moisture - then blocking it from moving away from NZ.

11 years ago this week a similar large high was parked on the opposite side of NZ, near Tasmania. This opposite set up brought in air from just as far away, but in 2011 it was coming from polar regions. Heavy snow fell to sea level in Dunedin, Christchurch and Wellington while snow flurries even were recorded for the first (and only) time this century in Auckland and on the ranges in the Far North near Kaitaia.

High pressure zones to the east of NZ pull down tropical air due to the anticyclonic flow - whereas highs over Tasmania often dredge up colder southerlies for NZ.

At the start of this month our ClimateWatch update forecast that August would lean warmer than average, despite the wintry blast we had last week (which was forecast). This warm weather will ease into the weekend but for many areas it will still be fairly mild over the coming week.

COMPARING THIS WEEK IN AUGUST... 2011 vs 2022

High pressure east of NZ shaped 'north to south' while low pressure lies south east of Dunedin. This is the classic set up for a snow storm and Antarctic blast in NZ - and this occurred on this week in 2011.

The set up this week in 2022 is the opposite of 2011. The high and low have switched sides and this set up sees tropical air coming down. Instead of snow we have tropical rain.

