'Shining light on the potential of indigenous research, science and innovation'

Friday, 19 August, 2022 - 12:00

University of Waikato welcomes yesterday’s announcement of the government’s investment in MÄori research, science and innovation and looks forward to being part of the path forward for indigenous leaders.

Kanapu is a new MÄori-led initiative led by NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga’s (NPM) MÄori Centre of Research Excellence (CoRE) that aims to ignite Research, Science and Innovation (RSI) talent and leadership across Te Ao MÄori. The government yesterday announced a $6.5 million investment in the system.

Located at the University of Waikato with Pouhere Kanapu, Executive Director Vanessa Clark (Waikato; NgÄti Tiipa, NgÄti Tahinga, NgÄti Ämaru) at the helm, Kanapu will look to create spaces to design and implement practical initiatives, resources and tools to ensure MÄori have greater visibility and impact in the RSI system.

"I am humbled by the opportunity to embark on developing future pathways of, by, with and for MÄori," Vanessa says. "This is very timely given the system reset with Te Ara Paerangi Future Pathways, which will bring Maori voices into focus."

"The project brings together our aspirations with the opportunity to innovate in a MÄori way."

MÄori researchers, scientists and knowledge-holders are fundamental to a vibrant RSI system but the evidence shows they are largely undervalued and unsupported. Kanapu - which means lightning or instantaneous glow - will strike at the obstacles that block MÄori pathways in the RSI system.

"NgÄ Pae is excited to be taking this next step to building the foundations for flourishing MÄori futures. There are huge untapped RSI opportunities for our communities. Kanapu will help realise them", " says NgÄ Pae Pou Matarua | Co-Director Professor Tahu Kukutai.

Over six years Kanapu will work with MÄori researchers, scientists and knowledge-holders to design bespoke initiatives to meet the programme’s goals to:

â strengthen connections between the RSI system and hapÅ«, iwi, and MÄori communities

â support MÄori scientists, researchers and knowledge-holders to thrive as MÄori within the RSI system

â provide opportunities for MÄori scientists, researchers, and knowledge-holders to access the right resources and supports to develop their talent and leadership skills

â leverage and develop customized tools and resources to support RSI system navigation

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall has underscored the importance of excellent research for and with MÄori, iwi and hapÅ«.

"Growing a research workforce where the skills, perspectives and expertise of MÄori are well represented is a key part of ensuring we have a thriving and talented workforce to meet the opportunities and challenges of today and the future," Dr Ayesha Verrall says.

"Kanapu is a further way the Government is strengthening the benefits that MÄori knowledge, culture, values and worldview bring to the research system. This initiative will enhance employment outcomes of MÄori in the research workforce, and will benefit the whole research workforce."