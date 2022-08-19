Science and art address coastal emergencies and AKL's rising sea levels

Friday, 19 August, 2022 - 16:47

Blue Radius is a thought-provoking collaboration that sees Bianca Ranson’s larger than life ‘Carbon Stack’ sculpture at the centre of this exhibition. Bianca is NgÄti Kahu ki Whangaroa, NgÄpuhi and represents the Protect PÅ«tiki activist group (Waiheke).

Sharing the gallery with Ranson’s community-led carbon sculpture Tuakana Teina is NIWA’s new Serious Game My Coastal Future, an engaging digital experience for tamariki.

By combining art, technology and climate science this exhibition is imaginatively raising awareness of sea level rises caused by climate change and ecological emergencies happening along local shores.

Also exhibiting alongside these two starkly different but conceptually compatible installations is the local premier of the award-winning digital artwork Land Radius|2 by ecological artist Laura Donkers, and Devonport photographer Stephen Perry’s photographic essay, Coast Under Threat.

This exhibition will explore the contributing factors and local realities of coastal emergencies through video, photography, sculpture, and NIWA’s new online game, as well as a live panel discussion and workshop. Visitors to the exhibition will contemplate, respond to, and act on the current climate challenges that face us as individuals, communities and a society.

As part of the exhibition there will be a public waka-lantern making workshop led by local master carver Natanahira Te Pona at Devonport Community House on 17th September, 1-6pm followed by a light procession along Devonport Beach, highlighting sea level rise.

A public talk and discussion evening will be hosted between Richard Wallis (The Carbon Cycle Company), Professor Giovanni Coco (Devonport-based coastal oceanographer) and Alex Rogers (EO Hauraki Gulf Forum), taking place at Depot Artspace on 15th September, 6.30-8.30pm.

This exhibition is being funded by Foundation North. It was devised by Limen Lab https://www.limenlab.org/, a not-for-profit creative agency that works with communities and organisations to improve perceptions of the environment and attitudes towards nature. At this time of climate crisis and biodiversity loss, Limen Lab promotes art activities and creative experiences that develop engagement and open up perspectives. Limen Lab was set up by ecological artist, Laura Donkers. She is based in Kaukapakapa, Auckland and has over 10-years’ experience of working creatively with communities in Auckland and the UK.