Going strong for over two decades, Tempo Dance Festival is back in full force

Friday, 19 August, 2022 - 17:17

The Tempo Dance Festival is back in full force after a challenging few years for live events and performances.

Since 2000, Tempo Dance Festival has showcased inspirational dance artistry in Tāmaki Makaurau to reflect the rich cultural dynamism of our country. An enriching offering of live and digital experiences will take place over August, September and October, with the first events kicking off next weekend.