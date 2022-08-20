Saturday, 20 August, 2022 - 11:41

Hikohiko te uira, papÄ te whatitiri

He kanapu ki te rangi

E kapo ki ngÄ whetÅ«, e kapo ki te marama!

E kapo ki taku raukura kua riro ki te huinga o te kahurangi

Ki te ope o te rua Matariki

Ka oti atu e!

E te whÄ«tiki o te kÄ«, e te puna mÄtauranga, e koro e, TÄ Toby, takoto mai, takoto mai, takoto mai. Takoto mai koe ki tÅ tÅ«rangawaewae, ki tÅ marae o Tapuaekura. E tangi ana mÄtau ko tÅ iwi MÄori ki a koe.

Whakaata MÄori pays tribute to Sir Toby Curtis, who is being farewelled at Tapuaekura Marae in Rotorua and will be laid to rest on Monday.

"Sir Toby’s passing is a great loss to NgÄti Pikiao, NgÄti Rongomai and Te Arawa, and to the nation, across Aotearoa," said Shane Taurima, TÄhuhu RangapÅ« of Whakaata MÄori.

"Sir Toby was a pioneer for education and MÄori broadcasting and was a strong supporter in the launch of Whakaata MÄori back in 2004."

In the late 1980s, Sir Toby was the chair of the MÄori broadcasting advisory committee, leading to the formation of Aotearoa Radio, iwi radio stations, and Whakaata MÄori, and in 1997 became the inaugural Chair of Te MÄngai PÄho.

"We salute the significant contribution that Sir Toby has made to MÄori language revitalisation and the legacy he helped create so that MÄori voices and perspectives could be heard," said Mr Taurima.

E rere atu nei te aroha ki te whÄnau pani, tae atu ki Åna iwi. E te rangatira, hoatu ki a nunui mÄ, ki a roroa mÄ. Waiho mai mÄtau ko te hÄpai Å ki te whakatutuki i tÅ ÅhÄkÄ«.