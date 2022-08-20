|
Hikohiko te uira, papÄ te whatitiri
He kanapu ki te rangi
E kapo ki ngÄ whetÅ«, e kapo ki te marama!
E kapo ki taku raukura kua riro ki te huinga o te kahurangi
Ki te ope o te rua Matariki
Ka oti atu e!
E te whÄ«tiki o te kÄ«, e te puna mÄtauranga, e koro e, TÄ Toby, takoto mai, takoto mai, takoto mai. Takoto mai koe ki tÅ tÅ«rangawaewae, ki tÅ marae o Tapuaekura. E tangi ana mÄtau ko tÅ iwi MÄori ki a koe.
Whakaata MÄori pays tribute to Sir Toby Curtis, who is being farewelled at Tapuaekura Marae in Rotorua and will be laid to rest on Monday.
"Sir Toby’s passing is a great loss to NgÄti Pikiao, NgÄti Rongomai and Te Arawa, and to the nation, across Aotearoa," said Shane Taurima, TÄhuhu RangapÅ« of Whakaata MÄori.
"Sir Toby was a pioneer for education and MÄori broadcasting and was a strong supporter in the launch of Whakaata MÄori back in 2004."
In the late 1980s, Sir Toby was the chair of the MÄori broadcasting advisory committee, leading to the formation of Aotearoa Radio, iwi radio stations, and Whakaata MÄori, and in 1997 became the inaugural Chair of Te MÄngai PÄho.
"We salute the significant contribution that Sir Toby has made to MÄori language revitalisation and the legacy he helped create so that MÄori voices and perspectives could be heard," said Mr Taurima.
E rere atu nei te aroha ki te whÄnau pani, tae atu ki Åna iwi. E te rangatira, hoatu ki a nunui mÄ, ki a roroa mÄ. Waiho mai mÄtau ko te hÄpai Å ki te whakatutuki i tÅ ÅhÄkÄ«.
