Marlborough August weather event update #3 - Marlborough District Council

Marlborough’s two main highways to Nelson, SH6 via Rai Valley and SH63 via Wairau Valley, remain closed.

While an assessment will take place on Tuesday, Marlborough Roads Manager Steve Murrin, said it was unlikely either would open soon.

"There is massive damage to SH6 particularly over the Whangamoas and at Atawhai and Collins Valley so our big push will be to get SH63 open," he said.

State Highway 63 is affected at several places with major damage at the approach to the Branch Bridge.

"It will be two to three days before we can assess that. There is still a metre of water across the road in places up there," Mr Murrin said.

Efforts right now are concentrated on getting access to Rai Valley which remains cut off to all but emergency vehicles.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett extended his thanks to all the emergency services and agencies involved in the response to the weather event.

"A little more than a year on from our last significant flood, our emergency services and roading crews are being asked once again to front up for our region to do the mahi. And we thank them for this huge effort," Mayor Leggett said.

"Let’s be clear. This event has been significant and the recovery ahead of us will be another long journey."

"It is a bitter pill to swallow but we must accept it and get on with the job at hand, and we are. Many of our local roads, in particular the Marlborough Sounds, will likely be inaccessible or affected for some time to come. Rest assured we will be doing all we can to get our communities connected again as quickly as possible, but it is going to take time," Mayor Leggett said.

A number of local roads around the region also remain closed. For a full list of closures visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts

RÄhui in place across entire northern coastline of Te Tauihu o Te Waka-a-MÄui

Te Tauihu iwi have placed a rÄhui across the entire northern coastline of Te Tauihu o Te Waka-a-MÄui, as floodwaters continue to pose significant disruptions across the rohe.

The rÄhui took effect at noon on Saturday 20 August and covers the area from Te Parinui o Whiti (the White Bluffs) in the east, west to Kahurangi Point, including Aorere and Tai Tapu. It covers all coastlines, river mouths, and floodwaters, and prevents the gathering of seafood and kai in these areas as well as swimming and entering the water.

The rÄhui was implemented by the Iwi Emergency Management RÅpÅ«, which works as part of the Nelson/Tasman Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), with the support of the eight mana whenua iwi of Te Tauihu. The rÄhui will remain in place as long as te Taiao dictated.