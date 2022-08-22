Parts of stage two of Wanaka Lakefront Development Plan opening soon - QLDC

Monday, 22 August, 2022 - 12:47

Completed parts of Stage Two of the WÄnaka Lakefront Development Plan are set to open this weekend, with a planned pause in construction as crews wait for warmer weather in spring to make finishing touches.

Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) Parks Manager, Ken Bailey shared his excitement at the progress being made on Stage Two despite what has been a particularly wet, cold, and snowy winter to date.

"When construction pauses, we’ll be opening up the completed shared pathway running along the lakefront between McDougall Street and Dungarvon Street, and I’m sure many residents and visitors-alike will leap at the chance to wander, run, or ride through what’s soon to be a greatly improved part of WÄnaka," said Mr Bailey.

Adding to the good news, Mr Bailey noted that the section of Ardmore Street running adjacent to Pembroke Park would open to one lane of traffic heading east towards WÄnaka’s town centre, with machinery and some fencing removed from the work site.

"A big thank you to everyone for their patience during the closure period of this stretch of Ardmore Street. While it’s required a diversion around Brownston Street, the closure has allowed crews on the lakefront to get through their work safely and efficiently."

A barrier will be installed with roped off areas put in place to protect lawn areas waiting for grass seed, new parking spaces and parts of Ardmore Street requiring asphalt, and other parts of Stage Two waiting for the warmer weather of spring.

Crews are aiming to be back on site from approximately mid-September through to an estimated completion date in mid-October 2022.

Mr Bailey said Council hoped to keep Ardmore Street open to traffic during this second phase of work, and that more details would be shared soon.

Stage Two of the WÄnaka Lakefront Development Plan will see the implementation of the aforementioned shared pathway, connecting Mt Aspiring Road Carpark with WÄnaka’s town centre and displaying new historical tiles alongside it.

110 new car parking spaces and four accessible spaces will be added along the lake side of Ardmore Street, opposite Pembroke Park and broken into sections to create view shafts and access points. Parking on the grass lawns along the lake’s edge will be prohibited.