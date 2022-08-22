Knowledge is powered up this election - Rotorua Lakes Council

Monday, 22 August, 2022 - 12:58

The latest tool to help voters get to know their 2022 Rotorua Lakes Council election candidates is now available for download.

Rotorua Lakes Council has partnered with the Rotorua Chamber of Commerce, and with local app developers Salt + Tonic, to launch [s]elect - a brand new app for the upcoming local election.

[s]elect aims to promote engagement between voters and election candidates. The app provides the opportunity for Rotorua residents to explore, research and ask questions of candidates directly, providing more transparent feedback than waiting for a local forum or meet and greet. Candidates can answer questions directly and anyone in the community can see their answers. Searchable by candidate or by topic, it provides a dramatic shift in the way voters can learn about their potential future representatives.

Rotorua Lakes Council is the first council to adopt the platform.

Council’s DCE District Leadership and Democracy, Oonagh Hopkins says "Historically voter turnout in local elections is under fifty percent, so improving on this is a key focus for us this election.

"We know that a lack of knowledge about candidates, what they stand for and their policies is a big factor in why people don’t vote. We also know that younger people make up a big proportion of non-voters.

"Apps are familiar territory, and the [s]elect app makes it really easy to learn more about candidates, and to ask them questions that will help inform voting decisions.

"It’s a great tool for candidates too, giving them another platform to let people know what they stand for, and to engage directly with voters.

"We’re hopeful that this new way of engaging with candidates will help shift the dial and increase voter turnout at this year’s election."