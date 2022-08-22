Mental health must be front and centre - Renee Walker

Monday, 22 August, 2022 - 13:07

"Dangerously Invisible."

That’s how Riccarton council candidate, Renee Walker, describes the city’s strategic planning around how we should be dealing with mental health.

Recent surveys show that 89% of Christchurch residents believe mental health is an important or very important issue.

"This is the highest ranking of any issue for residents, yet it doesn’t get the coverage or attention of other issues. It is something I believe we need to be talking and doing more about," says Ms Walker.

Today marks the start of Week three of the first Mental Health Foundation Mindfulness Month, and the Riccarton candidate, who has been a vocal advocate for better mental health and well-being for some time, is among the 2,836 people nationally fundraising for a better mental health system.

"20 years ago I lost one of my favourite people in the world to suicide," explains Ms Walker.

"My life changed that day. 20 years later I am still so unbelievably sad that my grandad - a man so loved by so many - didn’t see any other option. I don’t want anyone else to unnecessarily go through the pain he went through, nor the pain we went through as a family afterwards. The funding of and access to mental health in New Zealand is a major problem, and something I feel passionate about".

Ms Walker says that local government has a key role to play in supporting good mental health through understanding what communities need, advocating for the provision of core services, and creating social connection for people.

"The Council is the second biggest employer in the city, and the culture of the organisation impacts on both employees and the residents they serve. Ensuring that the culture of the

organisation supports positive mental health is key."

The Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand is a charity that works towards creating a society free from discrimination, where all people enjoy positive mental health and wellbeing. Improving individuals, whÄnau, organisations and communities.

For more on ‘Mindfulness Month’ visit https://events.mentalhealth.org.nz/event/mindfulness-month/home