Mayoral Scholarship applications now open - South Waikato DC

Monday, 22 August, 2022 - 14:26

Applications are now open for the South Waikato District Council Mayoral Scholarship Fund. If you are 21 or under, live in the South Waikato and are planning a degree course of study next year, you are eligible to apply.

"Council is excited to provide opportunities for youth in the district. The Mayoral Scholarship Fund is one way we can assist in youth development and education by supporting our youth through their studies," said Mayor Jenny Shattock. "When students have finished their chosen studies, job opportunities may be available in the South Waikato; and they can start their careers here. It’s an incredible way for students to give back to the community they grew up in."

Council is offering two Mayoral Scholarships over four years to the value of $10,000 each ($2,500 per year for a maximum of four years) for the eligible student applicants.

"If you are interested in applying for the Mayoral Scholarship, submit your form by Friday 16 September 2022". "We look forward to receiving applications from all those who are pursuing tertiary studies next year," continued Mrs Shattock.

Initial enquiries should be made to the Human Resources or visit www.southwaikato.govt.nz. The successful applicants will be announced at the end of October.

"The South Waikato is proud to support its youth through its Mayoral Scholarship since starting the scheme in 2006," continued Mayor Shattock. "This scholarship has already helped over 16 young people from the South Waikato study towards their chosen careers."