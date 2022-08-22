'Real-time bus tracking implemented on Horizons Regional Council services'

Monday, 22 August, 2022 - 14:34

Horizons Regional Council has introduced real-time tracking on most bus services across the region.

Horizons transport manager Mark Read says the new real-time bus tracking service means bus users will know how far away the bus is from their stop, while also providing the Council with data that will help improve bus routes and the accuracy of timetables.

"Our bus services have experienced a decline in patronage due to Covid-19 over the last few years however, we are hoping the ability to track your bus in real-time, paired with ongoing service improvements, will motivate the public back onto our buses," says Mr Read

"The new real-time service is now available on a website for users to track their bus however, later this year we will aim to roll out a free-text and app option.

"To use the website, passengers just need to enter the route name or number of their service to see how far away their bus is.

"It’s an exciting and useful feature to have on our bus services and one we will continue to expand over time.

"The only two services that will not have real-time tracking are the Taihape to Palmerston North/Whanganui and the Raetihi-Ohakune buses, as the cost of implementing it on these services is too high.

"With the continuation of half-price fares on passenger transport until January next year, this is a great time for people to try out our bus services. The fare is even cheaper with our prepaid Bee Cards so we encourage any bus users to register for a Bee Card through our website www.horizons.govt.nz.

"We’re also really keen to hear what people think of our new real-time tracking services; you can go in the draw for one of five $20 Bee Cards by filling out a short survey on real-time tracking https://bit.ly/Real-time-survey

"Our passenger transport services currently operate in Ashhurst, Feilding, Levin, Marton, Palmerston North, Taihape and Whanganui. It includes 1.26 million passengers annually, 46 buses, 44 bus routes, 974 bus stops and 455 trips each day.

"We have over $40 million of funding going into our buses over the next three years, real time information is just one of the many improvements we will be making to our services.

"Whanganui is receiving a new route that goes through the city centre in early 2023 and route improvements will come for Palmerston North in late 2023.

"Our Regional Passenger Transport Plan submissions identified the need for better rural services, we will also be working on this alongside community members to improve our rural reach."

Real-time tracking website: https://bit.ly/Real-time-bus-tracker Survey: https://bit.ly/Real-time-survey Bus timetables: http://bit.ly/bus-timetables Bee Card information and registration: https://www.horizons.govt.nz/buses-transport/bee-card