Left-hand pontoon reinstalled today - Gisborne District Council

Monday, 22 August, 2022 - 15:17

Work starts today to reinstall the left-hand side pontoon and gantry at the Inner Harbour boat ramp.

The contractor who did the initial pontoon installation is in town this week.

Council liveable communities director Michele Frey says the cost of this will be covered by the contractor because the pontoon is under warranty.

Council will only pay for the crane required to install it, she says.

"The contractor is in town to reinstate the left-hand pontoon, he will work around the weather conditions and may need to do the work on the low tides.

"We’d like to thank everyone for their patience as we worked through the issues to reinstate the left-hand side pontoon. We appreciate this hasn’t been a smooth process and we will continue to keep our community up to date."

Tomorrow morning the left-hand gangway is planned for installation. While this is being done the car parks by the ablution block will close for a few hours.

The pontoon broke apart on both sides during heavy swells in May this year. The right-hand side was removed completely, and the left-hand side has not been fully operational since.

There are still no plans to reinstate the right-hand side pontoon, says Michele Frey.

"The right-hand side of the pontoon is still a medium-term goal rather than a short-term one.

"We do not have costings or developed designs at this stage. We want to engage with boaties who use the ramp, and our contractor to ensure we’re all on the same page before we proceed with the right-hand side."