GW announces Samantha Gain as permanent Metlink group manager

Monday, 22 August, 2022 - 15:57

Samantha Gain has been announced as the new permanent Metlink Group Manager following four months acting in the role.

Nigel Corry, Chief Executive of Greater Wellington, says Ms Gain brings extensive commercial, legal, asset management and industry experience to the role on top of 10 years’ leadership experience with the regional council.

"Sam is a well-recognised and respected member of Greater Wellington’s executive team and has led the organisation through significant growth and transformation initiatives. She has an impressive track record of leading organisations and sectors through complex issues and I am extremely pleased that the next chapter of her career will also be with Greater Wellington - leading as Metlink’s Group Manager," says Nigel Corry.

Ms Gain has been Corporate Services GM at Greater Wellington, is a former President of IPWEA NZ (the New Zealand branch of the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia), and served five years on the board prior of IPWEA NZ to that. With a legal background, latterly her career has largely focused on making sure that organisations are resourced and structured to best serve their communities - with particular skills in public sector procurement, partnerships, contracting, and change management.

Ms Gain became the acting-Group Manager for Metlink back in April, picking up the reigns from Scott Gallacher. Following a rigorous external appointment process, her permanent appointment became effective on 15 August 2022.

"Scott was an excellent ambassador for Metlink and I wish him well on his travels. Samantha now brings her considerable talents to the table to help shape a vision for Metlink’s future alongside Greater Wellington’s communities and elected officials," adds Nigel Corry.