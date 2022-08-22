Smart libraries launch in Waikato district

Monday, 22 August, 2022 - 16:55

A new self-checkout service is available at Waikato District Libraries, allowing quick and easy access to checkout and return library books and other items.

Smart library technology allows a grab-n-go approach, enabling customers to check in and check out automatically when borrowing and returning items from their local library - no need for individual barcode scanning and checking out with library staff!

"This new technology allows for library users to check their items in and out with ease," says Raglan Library’s Customer Delivery Team Leader Amy Rodger.

"The aim is to improve the speed and accuracy of shelving functions, and in doing so free up staff time to provide quality, personalised services to our customers."

Launched as a part of the Waikato District Libraries Strategy 2019-2029, smart library technology is a part of Waikato District Council’s ongoing efforts to incorporate technology to enhance the customer experience.

To complete the upgrade, staff had to ensure that over 83,000 unique items across six libraries were tagged with the updated technology, a process that took team members a few weeks to complete.

"Smart technology truly brings Waikato District Libraries into the 21st century," adds Rodger.

Waikato District Libraries offer free membership to anyone living within the Waikato district. There are libraries in Huntly, Meremere, NgÄruawÄhia, Raglan, Te Kauwhata and Tuakau.

To view opening hours or sign up to become a member go to the Council website - https://www.waikatodistrict.govt.nz/services-facilities/libraries/library-locations-and-opening-hours