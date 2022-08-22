State of Emergency extended in Nelson Tasman - Nelson Tasman Civil Defence

Monday, 22 August, 2022 - 18:10

The state of Civil Defence Emergency in Nelson Tasman has been extended until 2.54 pm on Wednesday 31 August 2022, a further seven days from the original declaration.

This will enable the emergency efforts to continue to be well resourced with support from central government and all agencies.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese signed the declaration to extend the state of emergency this afternoon in her capacity as Chair of the Nelson Tasman Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, saying that this recognises the gravity of the effect of the rain event on the region and the critical needs that remain in the community.

"Extending the state of local emergency for another week ensures we have the resources we need to continue supporting our community through the response," Mayor Reese says.

"Planning and initial steps for the transition from response to recovery is well underway. The main focus is helping our affected community return to their homes, or to find suitable alternative accommodation as quickly as possible.

"570 properties were directly affected by the weather event, requiring evacuation, however through the tireless work of our responders the majority of these properties have now been checked and where possible, residents are being contacted to return to their homes. It’s vital that we get them the right support, and that we continue looking out for each through this.

"I want to acknowledge the Civil Defence staff who have deployed here from around the country and all the agencies that have allocated personnel to help through this challenging time.

"On behalf of our region, I would like to say thank you to everyone who has helped with this response. We are humbled and grateful for your efforts," Mayor Reese says.

Nelson City Council and Tasman District Council have both set up a series of supports for people affected, including a drop-in centre which relocates to the former iSite building from Wednesday 24 August, and is open from 8.30am to 6.30pm daily.

A civil defence centre at Saxton Stadium is also open from 9am to 6pm daily. If members of the public have questions they can call Nelson City Council on 03 546 0200 24/7 and Tasman District Council 03 543 8400. If residents have been evacuated or have self-evacuated, please register with Nelson City Council.