Clean up to continue on weather-beaten roads

Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 - 10:18

Waitomo District’s roading network will once again be assessed by a Geotech engineer to determine the level of impact following another spate of heavy weather.

Council’s roading staff and contractors have been kept busy clearing slips, fallen trees and debris from the local roading network after many rural roads were subjected to inundation and flooding late last week.

It is has become a regular task for roading crews, with many rural roads still suffering from the impact of Cyclone Dovi in February.

General Manager Infrastructure Services, Shyamal Ram says there are many roads that still have stability issues, and frequent bad weather events only add to the problem.

"Once flooding has receded, our Geotech engineer will be on the network this week to make an initial assessment of Te Anga and Taharoa Roads and well as some of the Cyclone Dovi sites.

"These sites are at the top of the list as they are under constant strain and seem to bear the brunt of the bad weather.

"Crews will also continue to clear the roads of slips and debris and we asks residents and road users to continue to drive safe and to the conditions while out and about."

Shyamal says without the hard work and dedication of Council staff and contractors, the district’s roads would be in much worse state.

"We are very lucky to have a group of dedicated roading staff who work in all kinds of weather at all times of the night and day to ensure our roads are as safe as can be and cleared from any obstruction when hit with bad weather.

"A big thank you also needs to go to our local residents and farmers who work alongside the roading crews to dig in and help clear the roads when needed."

Waka Kotahi fund 75% of all works associated with the storm event up to approximately $1,100,000.00, at which point the funding limits change to cover 95% of the associated costs.