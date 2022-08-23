New lease of life for popular Boundary Hut, Southland

Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 - 10:20

The Department of Conservation recently re-opened Boundary Hut at Mavora Lakes, Southland following a joint restoration project with Dulux that means it can be enjoyed well into the future.

Built nearly 40 years ago, Boundary Hut sits at the northern limits of the Mavora Lake Conservation Area and is steeped in history. Along with Taipo Hut, it was one of the first huts built as part of New Zealand’s Walkways system across the country.

Today the walk to Boundary Hut is an integral part of the iconic Te Araroa trail and is popular with bike riders, horse riders, walkers, hunters and Mararoa River fishers.

The hut is a good four hour’s walk (or 16km) from the North Mavora Lake Campsite. Over time its floor had begun rotting and the façade had deteriorated in the harsh conditions, leaving it exposed to water damage.

Dulux supplied DOC with paint and stain, funded flooring hardware, lining materials and heli-transportation of materials to the hut site, allowing DOC Rangers to spend five days undertaking vital restoration.

The work included reflooring, relining walls, staining timber and bunks, replacing the veranda, exterior wall painting, repairing the water tank and greywater system, and building new seats.

DOC Te Anau Heritage and Visitors Ranger Luke Bovill headed up the work.

"While we had the helicopter in the area, we were determined to use it as effectively as possible. Once we’d moved restoration materials to the site, we removed the seasonal water supply systems to prevent freezing pipes at three huts, removed all rubbish from the huts and transported an inspector between locations," says Luke.

"Temperatures were sub-zero, so after camping for three nights while we gutted the hut, it was a real treat to spend our final night trying out the spruced-up facilities. I think it’s fair to say new and returning visitors will be happy with the changes to this hut, especially after a reasonable hike in.

"DOC’s Te Anau team has also recently done work on the nearby Kiwi Burn Hut, adding a new roof, floor, chimney and bunks. We’ve also secured further support from Dulux to refresh the Taipo Hut, which is the next stop on the Mavora Walkway/Te Araroa Trail," says Luke.

DOC and Dulux have been in partnership since 2013 and during this time hundreds of DOC huts and buildings and other community facilities have been protected and enhanced.