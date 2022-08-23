Protest forces Wellington city bus detour

Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 - 11:20

A detour is in place for Metlink bus services in the Wellington CBD because of protest action.

The detour has taken effect as of 9.45am this morning.

With protestors marching from Civic Square to Parliament, buses that would normally use Lambton Quay and Wills Street will detour along Jervois and Waterloo Quays.

Bus routes 14, 32X, 22, 81, 84, 744, 745 heading toward Molesworth Steet will travel along Bowen Street and Tinakori Road to avoid the Parliamentary precinct.

All buses will still be able to access the Bus Interchange at Wellington Railway Station.

Metlink General Manager Samantha Gain said the detours were necessary to keep staff and passengers safe while maintaining services for those travelling from the station.

"The interchange connects customers with the wider Metlink network and we need to make sure drivers and their passengers can continue to access it safely.

"We’re staying in close contact with our operators and our service delivery team is monitoring the situation on the ground for any changes."

Metlink passengers are encouraged to check the Metlink website and app or call 0800 801 700 for the latest information.