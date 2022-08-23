Public feedback sought on central Auckland railway station name proposals

Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 - 12:55

The New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa has opened public consultation on proposed names for four central Auckland railway stations.

The names Te Waihorotiu Railway Station and Karanga-a-Hape Railway Station are proposed for new railway stations expected to open in late 2024. Britomart Station is proposed to be altered to Waitematā Railway Station, and Mount Eden Station is proposed to take on the dual name Maungawhau / Mount Eden Railway Station.

"The Board was pleased that the original proposals from City Rail Link and Auckland Transport used names gifted by a Mana Whenua Forum," says Board Chairperson Anselm Haanen.

Original proposals amended

"The Board has changed the names originally put forward, to ensure they are consistent with standardised written te reo Māori and to use the correct terms for official railway station names," says Mr Haanen.

"The original proposal Te Wai Horotiu is changed to Te Waihorotiu, and Karanga a Hape has been changed to Karanga-a-Hape."

"The word 'Station' was amended to 'Railway Station' for all four proposed names," Mr Haanen says. "Although commonly known as Britomart since it opened in 2003, the railway station's name was never made official by the Board."

Dual name proposed for Mount Eden Station

Mr Haanen said the original proposed name Maungawhau was also changed.

"Given Mount Eden Station has had its name for over 140 years, the Board agreed to put forward a dual name Maungawhau / Mount Eden Railway Station," Mr Haanen says.

"This is consistent with the dual name for the maunga, which was made official in 2014 following a Treaty settlement. As a rule, the Board names railway stations to reflect their location".

Consultation open to all

Mr Haanen says the amended name proposals reflect official language standards and expert advice. The Board welcomes all feedback, whether in support of or against the proposed names.

"Anyone can make submissions on the proposed railway station names," says Mr Haanen.

The consultation runs from Tuesday 23 August to Wednesday 9 November 2022, closing on the same date as a consultation already underway for three new Railway Station names near Drury.

Once the consultation closes, the Board will consider all submissions and alternative suggestions at its hui on 2 December. Anyone can make a submission on proposed names, either online or by emailing nzgbsubmissions@linz.govt.nz

The final decisions are expected to be announced early next year.