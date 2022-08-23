MBIE shown the value of infrastructure funding

Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 - 17:26

Robert Pigou the Chief Executive of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) visited Westland on the 16th of August 2022 to view some of the key projects funded by MBIE for the benefit of the Westland Community. His programme included visiting the Airport terminal extension, which received $1.2m of investment, Butlers landfill, Hokitika Swimming Pool and the Carnegie Building.

The visit to Butlers Landfill was of particular interest to the MBIE team, as it is one of the few projects of its type that MBIE have funded. $3.3 million was granted to complete remediation of the Fox Landfill site and the clean-up of the river basin following the landfill breach during severe flooding in early 2019. Over 16,000 tonnes of mixed waste material was transported to the existing Butlers site and additionally a new 1 hectare waste cell was constructed that will address the regions landfill requirements for the next 15 years.

Mr Pigou then visited Hokitika swimming pool to look at the completed phase 1 of the swimming pool, which was part of a successful $3m funding bid. The visit finished at the Carnegie building, which is nearing its final stages of completion for the earthquake strengthening works.

Simon Bastion Chief Executive said "I am delighted that Mr Pigou came to Westland to look at the good work Council is doing on behalf of the community. The money provided by MBIE has been instrumental in helping Council to deliver significant infrastructure investment and improvements for the community. This visit allowed us to show the Ministry how beneficial it is to districts with small rate-payer bases to receive funding to carry out projects that might otherwise be unaffordable. This is especially so with the work to remediate the Fox Glacier landfill that effected the environment so severely."