Community stalwart Barbara Carney retires from the Beautification Trust

Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 - 09:24

If you’ve been to any town centre clean-ups or Eye on Nature events in South Auckland over the last two decades, you’ll be familiar with the lady with seemingly endless amounts of energy, taking charge and getting her hands dirty.

Now, after 18 years of employment at the Beautification Trust and an even longer legacy of service to South Auckland communities, the "Pocket Rocket" Barbara Carney has hung up her gloves for a very well-earned retirement.

"Barbara has made immeasurable contributions to the South Auckland community and environment, both in her professional career and as a community leader, volunteer and advocate," says Beautification Trust CEO, Daniel Barthow.

Back in 1997, South Auckland was known as a ‘tagger’s paradise’. Graffiti vandalism was a never-ending headache for local residents and the then Manukau City Council.

At the time, Barbara Carney was the leader of the St Elizabeth's Anglican Church youth group. Inspired by a bible study on serving the community, the group started a community volunteering programme to clean up graffiti in Clendon.

"In some ways that was the start of Barbara’s involvement with the Trust," muses Reverend Mark Beale, who was the Priest in Charge at St Elizabeth’s.

This small, grassroots initiative led by Barbara was the starting point of a growing community movement, ultimately leading to the establishment of the Manukau Beautification Charitable Trust in 2001, chaired by Reverend Mark Beale.

Now known as the Beautification Trust, the organisation formally employed Barbara in 2004, initially to manage the eradication of graffiti across South Auckland.

"Barbara’s an extremely well organised person and she doesn’t take much nonsense from anybody, including me!" says former Beautification Trust General Manager, Graeme Bakker. "She was very committed to getting the Trust up and running and put in a huge amount of hours and energy."

With her passionate belief in what young people can be and do, Barbara rapidly developed the Trust’s education programme to instil South Auckland’s youth with a sense of pride in their environment and their community.

Getting out and about with the tamariki to help clean up a local space had the biggest impact, according to Barbara, giving them hands-on experience of caring for their local community and the deep sense of pride that came with it. "Doing the community project after cemented the education," says Barbara.

Barbara also pioneered the Trust’s famous town centre clean-ups, where community members pitch in to pick up litter, paint out graffiti, remove weeds and beautify their local spaces. The growing sense of local pride from these volunteer efforts had a significant impact on reducing graffiti vandalism, and the great results inspired a snowball effect of more and more people wanting to be involved.

All the while, Barbara was still in charge of managing the Trust’s graffiti removal service. "I didn’t transition, I grew," says Barbara. "I’ve always had a can-do attitude, so I just made it happen."

Coordinating a growing list of community projects often required long hours. Barbara recalls a time when the Trust ran 11 town centre clean-ups in one month, in preparation for Auckland hosting the Rugby World Cup in 2011.

"We sometimes did two in one day, it was manic," laughs Barbara. "We made it happen. That’s why they called me pocket rocket and energizer bunny, I just ran!"

One of Barbara's most significant achievements is Eye on Nature, the Trust's signature environmental education programme. Barbara led the first Eye on Nature School Days in 2012, and grew the programme with the introduction of the annual WhÄnau Day, as well as the Creative Arts and Wearable Arts competitions.

"Her heart and soul have gone into those programmes," says Daniel. "It's a testament to her - the success, the impact, the number of people engaged. Now, ten years later, these programmes continue to inspire thousands of tamariki, rangatahi and their whÄnau in South Auckland every year."

The Trust hired a new Graffiti Manager in 2013, and Barbara officially took on the role of Community Manager, allowing her to focus entirely on developing and growing the Trust’s community programmes.

Barbara's time with the Trust has always been a family affair, with her husband and kids pitching in to volunteer. "She always dragged her poor husband Neil to events, whether he wanted to or not," laughs Graeme. "He must have cooked hundreds of thousands of sausages!"

Barbara’s final project with the Trust as Key Projects Manager has been establishing the new Zero Waste programme, laying the groundwork for a Community Recycling Centre, waste minimisation education and repair cafés.

"This important work will enable the Trust to teach, inspire and empower our communities to reuse, repurpose, repair and minimise their waste for many years to come," says Daniel.

Barbara’s legacy has been a labour of love born out of a genuine passion for the community. "I just do it because I enjoy it," says Barbara "I love working with the community, I love seeing their faces, I love seeing community built up."

"I believe in the importance of encouraging people to take ownership. People have this misunderstanding that because they pay rates, that Council’s going to do everything, but Council can’t - Council’s only got so much money to go around."

"We live here, we live in the community, it’s our responsibility. That’s what I’ve enjoyed over the years, encouraging community to take it on. Be proud of where you live. That’s what I always used to say to the kids in my education too - it’s up to you to continue to care for where you live."