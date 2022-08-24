Section of Hooker Valley Track closed - Department of Conservtion

Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 - 11:30

The Hooker Valley Track in Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park has closed at the first swing bridge from Wednesday 24 August due to recent erosion threatening the integrity of a structure.

Heavy rain has caused erosion of the Hooker River banks at the second swing bridge, due to both the high river levels and water seeping out of the top of the bank, which may have destabilised the footing of the bridge.

Based on advice from Department of Conservation (DOC) engineers, and in the interest of visitor safety, the track will be closed until further notice. A geotechnical assessment will be done as soon as possible to determine whether the bridge can be safely reopened.

The bridge was initially damaged during a significant storm in March 2019, and DOC has had a monitoring system in place since then. During high winds or heavy rain, the track has been closing at the first swing bridge, where a gate is in place.

There is no alternative track into the valley, and it is not safe to cross the river. The first kilometre of track to the gate will remain open.

DOC Aoraki/Mount Cook Operations Manager Sally Jones says the decision to close was not made lightly, but ensuring structures are safe for users is the top priority.

"Staff have been regularly monitoring erosion at the site, through physical inspections and twice-daily checks on a remote camera, and saw the riverbank recede by about half a metre in places in the recent heavy rains."

Our engineers’ advice is that the erosion has reached a point where the bridge may be at risk. With the ground already saturated, and more rain forecast from Wednesday, the decision has been made to close the track at the gate.

"We know this will be disappointing for people who were planning to enjoy the pristine alpine environment in the valley. We will be getting some expert geotechnical advice on whether the second bridge is safe to open as soon as possible," Sally Jones says.

The closure affects access to Hooker Hut. Visitors who are booked in to stay at Hooker Hut will receive a refund and an email cancelling their booking.

Geotechnical advice from 2019 suggested future erosion at the bridge site would be even and gradual, and that it would be several more years until the bridge would be at risk. However, due to recent storms, erosion has been happening more quickly than forecast.

The Hooker Valley Track webpage will be kept up to date with the latest information.

Visitors to Aoraki could consider alternative walks including Kea Point, an easy 30-minute walk to the Kea Point lookout where Aoraki/Mount Cook and the Hooker Valley can be viewed. Visitors with good fitness could consider the hike up to the Sealy Tarns for panoramic views over the full Hooker Valley and alpine landscape.