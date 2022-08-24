Pins released for supporters and learners of te reo Maori

Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 - 16:16

The MÄori Language Commission has launched a #reomÄori pin for learners and supporters of te reo MÄori.

"We know thousands of people learning te reo find it hard to practise speaking outside of their classroom environment so this is a way for learners and supporters to find each other," said Chief Executive, Ngahiwi Apanui.

"Whether you’re an absolute beginner or one of our language leaders: our #reomÄori pins are for you."

"Over the years we’ve been approached by retailers whose MÄori-speaking staff wanted to let customers know that they could order things in te reo so our pins were also designed with them in mind."

The well known multi-coloured hei tiki symbol was launched in 2016 when the commission rebranded its language revitalisation activities.

The pins indicate the wearer is a learner - whether advanced or beginner level - who is willing to try, to the best of their ability, to speak te reo.

New Zealanders are getting better at speaking te reo MÄori and are more supportive of its use in day-to-day life according to the latest data from the 2021 General Social Survey (GSS) released last month.

"We know more New Zealanders than ever are supporting te reo MÄori and this is a way we can encourage people to use te reo more regularly and build each other’s confidence," said MÄori Language Commissioner Rawinia Higgins.

"This is a real way we can support learners to engage more freely and comfortably even if it is just to say Kia ora: we are normalising our language."

This year marks 35-years since te reo became an official language and 50-years since the MÄori language petition was presented to parliament.

Where does the Kia kaha te reo MÄori symbol come from?

A contemporary interpretation of the heitiki, it was released five years ago when the commission rebranded MÄori Language Week.

What does it mean?

It represents strength, leadership, nurture and pride within our nation (Aotearoatanga).

The tongue represents the five elements of language revitalisation: status, critical awareness, acquisition, use and corpus.

The now familiar colours in the arero (tongue) are inspired by the rÄkau (cuisenaire rods) used the leading MÄori language revitalisation initiative, Te Ataarangi.

The colours also recognise the diversity of MÄori language learners and highlights that te reo MÄori is for everyone.

How can I get one?

The commission has produced a limited number that will be distributed to key stakeholder organisations over the next few weeks including learning institutions.