Emergency pipe work starts today - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 25 August, 2022 - 12:29

Emergency work to unblock a wastewater pipe starts this morning on Wainui Road by the entrance to the Inner Harbour.

Work is expected to take two days. The road will not be closed but traffic management will be in place to ensure a slower speed limit of 30km/h is adhered to around contractors who will have to work in the centre of the road.

Council community lifelines director David Wilson thanks drivers for their patience.

"We understand this is a busy intersection and includes log trucks as they access the Port. We ask everyone to take care for the next couple of days. If all goes to plan the pipe will be unblocked and the road reinstated by tomorrow night.

"We do have a contingency plan to work through until Saturday if we need to. There are gas and power cables under the road in that area and our contractors will be working very carefully today."

Mr Wilson says contractors worked until 10pm last night to try and clear the blockage without success.

"It’s unfortunate this area was recently sealed. However, when such events happen we have to manage the situation quickly and make the repairs needed."

The work site will be 30m long on the stretch of Wainui Road by the Inner Harbour area and the turn-off to the Esplanade.