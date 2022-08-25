A note regarding candidate signage and other electioneering rules - QLDC

Thursday, 25 August, 2022 - 17:21

We often receive queries around this time in a local election cycle regarding how candidates can promote themselves. Often these queries relate to signage - what is and what isn’t permitted, and at which approved locations.

So I thought it would be useful to direct you (as someone on our media distribution list) to the guidance that’s been made available to all candidates as they step up their campaigns.

In particular, please refer to the Candidate Briefing Presentation, and also page 19 of the Candidate’s Handbook that covers signage. Online versions of both items can be downloaded via the green buttons here: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/elections/nominations-and-standing-for-election

There is also more detailed information about signage in a ‘Related Content’ link at the bottom of the main elections landing page on our website (or the direct link here - https://www.qldc.govt.nz/media/h53bwbtp/election-signs-policy-2020.pdf).