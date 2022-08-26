Environment Southland launching new communication app

Friday, 26 August, 2022 - 10:23

Environment Southland is launching a new app to directly communicate with residents and provide a new way for residents to communicate with staff.

Antenno is a free mobile app that allows users to report problems and feedback straight to Environment Southland, and allows council to share the latest information and reminders about places around in Murihiku Southland.

Environment Southland’s acting general manager strategy, planning and engagement Rachael Millar said, "Antenno is a great way for us to provide targeted and timely information, such as events, plan reviews and flood warnings, to the relevant people without overloading them with messages that don't affect them."

Antenno sends alerts directly to your phone based on the places you add. It’s easy to use and no personal information or login details are required. Types of notifications you might get include flood or emergency warnings, community events, or opportunities for feedback. Notifications are sent based on the areas you selected and you can opt out of topics that aren’t of interest to you.

"In Murihiku Southland we have Gore District Council and Southland District Council using Antenno too. If you live in these districts and already have Antenno on your phone, you won’t need to download it again to get notifications from Environment Southland."

Reporting problems or feedback to Environment Southland can be done directly through the app.

"You might have noticed a source of air pollution, seen an invasive pest plant, come across a navigation hazard in our waterways, or have a new idea you’d like to share with us. Reports can include photographs, maps and extra details that will help our team quickly and efficiently respond to the issues. This app is a fantastic tool to help keep Southlanders connected with Environment Southland."

Head to www.es.govt.nz/about-us/antenno to find out more.