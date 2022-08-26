Open the books on the CRL - Wayne Brown

Friday, 26 August, 2022 - 11:32

Auckland Council and CRL Limited have to come clean about the finances of the City Rail Link project, Mayoral candidate Wayne Brown says.

"We are still yet to hear what the latest blow out on the City Rail Link project is," Mr Brown said. "We were promised an update by mid 2022 - so where is it?"

Reports released by Waka Kotahi - NZ Transport Agency now register that most of its major NZ Upgrade projects have significant risks and may not be delivered on time and on budget. This is a significant concern since half of the extra cost of the CRL will fall on ratepayers.

"It’s time for some honesty," Mr Brown said. "The public needs to know if there is a large bill from CRL that will be left sitting in the new Mayor’s in-tray."

""The last time they admitted a further delay, they waited until three days before Christmas - that isn't acceptable when an Election is underway."

"This information is important to Aucklanders as they decide who will need to get major infrastructure projects back on track."

"In addition to the blow in cost, Auckland Transport, the outgoing Mayor and City Rail Link Limited need to tell us when we can expect an operational City Rail Link.

"When can we expect regular operations of the CRL to begin? Not just testing or trials. We need a clear timeline of when the project milestones need to be met."

"In determining their next Mayor, Aucklanders need to be made aware of the pile of problems left behind by the outgoing Mayor.

"My job as Mayor will be to get these projects back on track and our infrastructure fixed."