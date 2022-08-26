Winners announced Australian Insurance Industry Awards

|
ANZIIF is delighted to announce the winners for the 18th ANZIIF Australian Insurance Industry Awards.
The winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to the Australian insurance industry and all share a common pursuit for excellence - view the 2022 winners on the ANZIIF website.
The industry's 'night of nights' saw over 750 professionals from the insurance and financial services sector in attendance y's 'night of nights' at The Star in Sydney.
Attendees were entertained by Master of Ceremonies Craig Reucassel, Australian writer and comedian best known for his work with The Chaser and for going through your bins on The War on Waste.
Among the awards for individual excellence, Bianca Parussolo (ProRisk) was announced Young Insurance Professional of the Year, Sharanjit Paddam (Finity Consulting) was announced Insurance Leader of the Year, and Jacki Johnson was presented with the ANZIIF Lifetime Achievement Award.
'We were so delighted to see a full house of over 750 insurance professionals here to celebrate the year that was - in person!' said Prue Willsford, ANZIIF Chief Executive Officer. Every finalist embodied the true meaning of professionalism and has contributed to building trust and confidence in our community. For that, you all deserve to be celebrated.'
'Thank you to our fabulous, diverse judging panel for dedicating their time to fairly review all submissions. This year, our judging panel consisted of a wide range of industry representatives, and I know how much time they have invested to ensure a fair and serious consideration of the submissions.'
Read the Awards Book
Congratulations to the 2022 Winners
Small Broking Company of the Year
Clear Insurance
Medium Broking Company of the Year
Scott Winton Insurance Brokers
Large Broking Company of the Year
Marsh
Authorised Representative Network of the Year
Insurance Advisernet
Underwriting Agency of the Year
CHU Underwriting Agencies
Small-Medium General Insurance Company of the Year
Royal Automobile Club of Tasmania (RACT)
Large General Insurance Company of the Year
Suncorp Group
General Insurance Claims Team of the Year
CGU Strategic Broker Claims Teams
Life Insurance Company of the Year
AIA Australia
Insurtech Start-up of the Year
Mitti Insurance
Professional Services Firm of the Year
MinterEllison
Service Provider to the Insurance Industry
IVAA
Excellence in Workplace Diversity and Inclusion
Hollard Insurance Company
Excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance Change
QBE
Young Insurance Professional of the Year
Bianca Parussolo, Professional Risk Underwriting (ProRisk)
Insurance Leader of the Year
Sharanjit Paddam
ANZIIF Lifetime Achievement Award
Jacki Johnson
