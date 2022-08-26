Australasia has a new tapas champion - Australasian Tapas Championships

Friday, 26 August, 2022 - 18:08

There’s no contest quite like New Zealand vs Australia - but forget the rugby or the netball. Spanish cuisine is the latest source of Trans-Tasman rivalry, and the Australasian Tapas Championships held at Manukau’s Ignite Colleges on August 22 was the epicentre of the action.

The fiery cookoff saw 24 talented chefs from both sides of the ditch battle it out before a panel of judges, including India’s famed celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor and New Zealand’s own Simon Gault. With just 25 minutes to create ten portions of unique tapas, the pressure was on, pushing chefs to their culinary limits as they worked to demonstrate their innovation, originality and skill. Competitors were tasked with shining the spotlight on an indigenous New Zealand ingredient, a theme which saw them reaching into their produce boxes for everything from wild pikopiko and kawakawa leaves, to New Zealand black garlic and King salmon. "It was so cool to see all these chefs finding a New Zealand product and turning it into a bite-sized dish that could potentially represent Australasia," says Simon Gault. "We have all these great products in New Zealand and this competition provides the perfect chance to showcase them on the global stage."

A spectacular salmon ceviche with pickled cucumber, horseradish mouse, yuzu gel and a lemon myrtle sable took out first place, the mouthwatering creation of Gold Coast chef Amber Heaton (Cucina Vivo - The Star). As Australasia’s Tapas Champion for 2022 she will now represent Australasia in Spain at the World Tapas Competition, supported by the City Hall of Valladolid, later this year. But she won’t be alone. This year, for the first time in the competition’s history, two competitors have been picked to represent Australasia at the world champs, with Auckland’s Fred Wong (Head Chef at Poni) also wowing judges with his innovative twist on the humble Southland cheese roll. Uniquely named an ‘Ash Dog’, Fred’s showstopping entry was a bite-sized sensation of prawns, scallops, onion ash and black garlic, earning him a close second.

"The top two competitors were within a whisker of each other, and ultimately the judges decided both chefs deserved to compete at the World Tapas - one flying the flag for Australia, one flying the flag for New Zealand, and both representing Australasia," says competition organiser Chef Jasbir Kaur. For world renowned chef - and head of the judging panel - Sanjeev Kapoor, the competition highlighted just how far New Zealand has come in the field of culinary arts. Before achieving global celebrity statues, Chef Kapoor spent the early part of his career in kitchens across Auckland and Wellington.

He says, "As a young chef working in New Zealand 30 years ago, I’d always ask ‘why can’t we put New Zealand ingredients on a plate?’. No one was listening back then, but now they are. The dishes that have been produced in this competition are New Zealand on a plate, and I for one am extremely proud."

The Australasian Tapas Competition is proudly sponsored by Ignite Colleges, E-Spain, HTT, Nestle, Unox, and Great Taste NZ.