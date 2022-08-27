SkyCity to be hit by strike for a Living Wage on Saturday

Saturday, 27 August, 2022 - 19:00

Hundreds of Unite Union members at SkyCity Auckland will be joining a strike for a living wage from 6pm on Saturday.

Unite Union advocate Mike Treen says "it is a disgrace that this hotel employer is the only major one in the industry refusing to pay a Living Wage.

"Their current pay offer of between 4-6% for 90% of staff is well below inflation so is effectively a pay cut.

"It is also disgraceful that on the company's 25th-anniversary staff who started on day one are paid the same hourly rate those just starting at the company for the same job. There are almost zero rewards for service.

"The company may have lost a few million dollars last year but they have a virtual license to print money and have rewarded shareholders will several billion dollars over the last few decades.

"It's time for workers to get their fair share," said Mr Treen

Workers will be picketing the Auckland Casino from 6pm, August 27.

Supporters of a Living Wage for Sky City workers are being urged to come and show their support.