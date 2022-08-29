Next generation of leadership appointed to Tangata Whenua and Tauranga City Council Committee

Monday, 29 August, 2022 - 08:59

On Wednesday (24 August), at Hei Marae, the next generation of leadership was appointed to the Tangata Whenua and Tauranga City Council Committee.

Anthony Fisher replaces long-standing independent chair and kaumatÅ«a HuikÄkahu Brian Kawe, who chaired the committee for nearly a decade prior to his passing in late-2021.

A standing committee of Council, the purpose of the Tangata Whenua and Tauranga City Council Committee is to forge ongoing and meaningful partnerships between the Council and tangata whenua.

Commission Chair Anne Tolley said the appointment was a significant milestone for the committee in progressing the work begun under HuikÄkahu’s leadership.

"The support, advice and wisdom that HuikÄkahu brought to this committee was invaluable and has helped created a solid base to continue enhancing the relationships between Council and tangata whenua," says Anne.

An uri (descendant) of NgÄi Te Rangi iwi and NgÄi TÅ«kairangi hapÅ«, Anthony brings a wealth of knowledge and experience gained from public service and central government roles.

"We are delighted to have Anthony join the committee. As a well-respected member of the community, he epitomises the values and qualities that are needed to help further the active participation and contribution that tangata whenua have in the growth and development of the city," says Anne.

From left: Commission Chair Anne Tolley, Commissioners Bill Wasley and Stephen Selwood, Tangata Whenua and Tauranga City Council Chair Anthony Fisher and Commissioner Shadrach Rolleston.

Born, raised, and educated in Matapihi, Anthony has worked in public service leadership roles for more than 25 years, heading regional and national Court operations throughout Aotearoa.

His current role as the Director of MÄori Strategy for the Ministry of Justice involves driving and leading the Ministry of Justice’s MÄori strategy (Te Haerenga), including the development of strategic relationships and partnerships with iwi.

Anthony says he is looking forward to working with the committee to help build on the foundations that have already laid.

"I want to acknowledge my predecessor, HuikÄkahu, as well as the committee for welcoming me on-board. The committee plays a fundamental role in ensuring MÄori, tangata whenua are active, constructive and valued participants in the planning and implementation of initiatives across our city," says Anthony.

"The growth here in Tauranga Moana is evident and I look forward to working with tangata whenua and council to help facilitate our partnership going forward," he says.

The committee meets six times a year on a nominated Marae around the rohe (region). All meetings are livestreamed.

Rapua te huarahi whÄnui, hei ara whakapiri i ngÄ iwi e rua i runga i te

whakaaro kotahi

Seek the broad highway that will unite the two peoples

Toward a common goal