Picket Of NZ Aerospace Summit

Monday, 29 August, 2022 - 10:33

Aerospace is being sold to the NZ public as one of the up and coming glamour industries, both nationally and here in Canterbury.

But that glamorous facade obscures an inconvenient truth - an awful lot of the aerospace industry is committed to the militarisation of space.

And none more so than Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab is a US company (which started as an NZ one) using NZ as its base and launch site for satellites for the US military and spy agencies. In so doing, Rocket Lab directly drags NZ into US wars. Meaning that Rocket Lab's Mahia Peninsula launch site - on the North Island’s east coast - is a US base (albeit a privately-owned one), as is its Auckland HQ. That makes both of them potential nuclear targets.

A major investor in Rocket Lab is Lockheed Martin of the US, the world's biggest corporate arms manufacturer, including of nuclear weapons.

Rocket Lab makes no secret of its work as a contractor for the US military and spy agencies. It routinely launches, from New Zealand, US warfighting satellites.

That company, by itself, makes a mockery of the Prime Minister's oft-repeated claim that NZ has a "fiercely independent foreign policy".

Demilitarise Rocket Lab. Or, if it won’t do so, make it relocate it to the US, where it has a major operation. It is an American company, after all.

There is also a public meeting on this subject - Sunday September 4, 3 p.m, Aldersgate, 309 Durham Street, Christchurch

Anti-Bases Campaign is delighted that we will have people joining us all the way from Mahia - two Rongomaiwahine wahine and one local wahine. They will be here to speak about their first hand experience of the impact of Rocket Lab on their community.