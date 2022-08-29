Cheaper ferry pass coming for Waiheke commuters next week - AT

Monday, 29 August, 2022 - 11:08

Commuting from Waiheke Island will be noticeably cheaper from 1 September with the launch of a new AT HOP Monthly Pass.

The AT HOP Monthly Pass will be $58 cheaper than the current Waiheke monthly pass and will give users unlimited travel for a month on the Waiheke to Downtown ferry.

It will also have the added benefit of including all one-zone bus or train trips at either end of your journey, meaning it won’t cost you a cent more to head all the way from Onetangi to Ponsonby, Grey Lynn or Newmarket.

AT Group Manager Metro Services Darek Koper says at $345, the monthly pass represents good value for Waiheke commuters and will help make their journeys easier.

"This monthly pass was a core part of the recent negotiations of the Quality Partnership Agreement (QPA) signed by Auckland Transport and Fullers360 in July, providing more value and benefits to the Waiheke community," Mr Koper says.

"Although we don’t have Government funding to include this monthly pass in our Half Price Fares scheme, the significant AT subsidy and benefits of included bus and train travel will still make this pass a good option for Waiheke commuters."

Visit at.govt.nz/monthlypass to find out more about the AT HOP monthly pass.

New paper ticket for Devonport ferry passengers

From 1 September a new AT HOP paper ticket will be available to purchase for ferry travel to Devonport.

It follows recent ticketing changes as part of the move to integrate Devonport into the Auckland Transport public transport network. A number of Fullers360 tickets are being phased out as part of the integration. Fullers360 single and return and for Devonport will no longer be available for purchase prior to boarding from 1 October 2022.

Any passengers who still have Fullers360 Devonport 10-trip or monthly passes will be able to continue using these until 30 November, although these are no longer available for purchase.