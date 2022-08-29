Social Investment Fund recipients announced - Kapiti Coast District Council

Monday, 29 August, 2022 - 12:06

Nine Kāpiti initiatives have been selected as recipients of the 2022-25 Social Investment Fund, aimed at building safe and connected Kāpiti communities and lifting social sector capability.

The $1m, three year Fund is available for not-for-profit organisations, iwi and hapū to progress initiatives that contribute to our social investment priorities and principles.

Kāpiti District Mayor K Gurunathan says the Fund will help those on the ground make a real difference.

"No one is better placed to understand and respond to the issues our diverse communities face than the grassroots stalwarts and advocates we are lucky to have in Kāpiti," Mayor Gurunathan says.

"The successful recipients will work on a range of important projects, from supporting whanau to access nutritious food to mentoring LGBTQIA+ rangatahi to upskilling those working in the local volunteer sector.

"We are proud to be able to support their incredible mahi through this Fund, and look forward to seeing excellent outcomes in the coming three years."

Council staff will now work with the recipients to develop contracts for service to deliver outcomes.

The Fund attracted significant interest and applications were assessed by an independent Social Investment Evaluation Panel who made recommendations made to Council.

All proposals were worthy causes but unfortunately not all could be funded in this round. Council staff will work with those organisations who did not receive funding to see if other avenues are available.

The successful applicants are:

- Birthright Levin Inc: $45,820 to restrengthen and maintain their presence in Ōtaki to support single caregiver families

- Energise Ōtaki Charitable Trust: $150,000 for their Bright Futures 2022-25 programme

- He Tāngata Village Trust $45,820: towards wages for a coordinator to support the Trust

- Kāpiti Youth Support: $150,000 for Project Youth

- Manaaki Kāpiti: $149,760 for a Kai Hub

- Paekākāriki Pride Inc: $21,000 for the Pride Festival

- Te Puna Oranga o Ōtaki: $75,000 to provide a safe, warm and accessible space for the community

- Greater Wellington Neighbourhood Support: $157,600 to re-establish their presence in Kāpiti

- Volunteer Kāpiti/ Kāpiti Impact Trust: $240,000 to move into phase two of the Capable Sector project.

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/services/a-z-council-services-and-facilities/grants-and-funding/social-investment for more information about the Social Investment Fund.