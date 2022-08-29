Free ten-day business course returns to the Hutt Valley - Hutt City Council

Monday, 29 August, 2022 - 13:24

Rebel Business School Aotearoa are offering budding entrepreneurs living or working in the Hutt Valley a ten-day business course this September to bring new business ideas to life.

It’s free for participants to attend and is made possible with support from Hutt City Council and Upper Hutt City Council, along with WellingtonNZ, and the Ministry of Social Development.

Upper Hutt’s Lee Barrott, owner of Lee-thal Latte, said the course became a giant step forward and supercharged her business aspiration.

"When I walked into Rebel, I had a name and an idea. When I finished the course I had a business and had already sold 10 bottles of my product."

Josie Askin, owner of Lower Hutt performance coaching business, Spring Coaching, says before the course, running her business was like flying a plane as she built it.

"Attending helped me plug some gaps and taught me to 'feel the fear and do it anyway', along with 'imperfect action is better than no action'. Key philosophies I now weave into my coaching practice."

Rebel Business School Aotearoa chief Kiwi Tony Henderson-Newport says the 20 workshops over 10 days equip participants with the tools they need to start their own business. Advice and tools include how to build a website for free, business structure and compliance, social media, marketing, and starting with no money.

"We do away with traditional thinking by replacing business plans with actionable, no-cost steps."

"10 days is a big commitment for people who may already lead busy lives - so we’re holding this during school hours. It’s for anyone who would like to make progress on their entrepreneurship journey. So, I encourage people to apply even if they may not be able to attend the full 20 workshops."

"By making our localised programme possible and actively encourage people to make that step of getting on their small business journey each of our funding partners recognise the importance of small business to the economy wellbeing of our communities."

The course will be held in Upper Hutt during week one, and in Lower Hutt during week two, between 19 to 30 September 2022 between 9:30am and 2:30pm daily. Spaces are limited.

Budding business starters can find out more and sign up at rebelbusinessschool.nz