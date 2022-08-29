The Secret Keeper - The Incubator Creative Hub

Monday, 29 August, 2022 - 13:49

One of the most powerful arts exhibitions of the year will be launched at the Village Hall, in Tauranga’s Historic Village on Monday 5th September.

‘The Secret Keeper’, by Catherine Daniels is a sculpture and photographic exhibition. Though it is unlike any exhibition, The Incubator Creative Hub, has ever hosted.

‘The Secret Keeper’ is the work of artist Catherine Daniels. The work confronts her history of sexual violence. Alongside the exhibition, Catherine will be working with local agencies and services to share her experiences and knowledge to create advances in their fields to help decrease the occurrence and effects of sexual violence. That element sets this apart from other exhibitions. The art itself is confronting and powerful. The work around it makes it even more powerful.

Sexual harm affects people from every economic and social background, every ethnicity, every walk of life. A recent New Zealand survey found that 34% of women and 12% of men have experienced sexual violence at some point in their lives. Long-term impacts of sexual abuse and trauma include post-traumatic stress, drug and alcohol misuse, psychological and mental health distress, employment and relationship breakdowns, as well as self-harm and suicide.

Catherine Daniels became an artist when trying to write about the trauma and abuse she suffered as a child at home and at school, became too hard. Finding it too difficult to write about her experiences, she decided to make a sculpture to portray what she couldn't say in words. The figures she went on to create formed the basis for her touring exhibition The Secret Keeper, along with photographic images by her collaborator, Esther Bunning.

Art is a way to bring the most unpalatable subjects to your consciousness in a palatable way.

Although the theme is created from the artist's personal experience of trauma it has also been her healing process and her way of communicating. This exhibition creates opportunities to open dialogue, raise awareness and acknowledge.

The Secret Keeper launch will be hosted by The Incubator Creative hub in the Village Hall in the historic Village, 17th Avenue, Tauranga. The exhibition runs from the 5th till the 27th September.