Plan change unlocks Drury's new 'civic heart' - Auranga Town Centre

Monday, 29 August, 2022 - 16:55

A recent Auckland Unitary Plan change (Plan Change 51 Drury 2 Precinct) has enabled Auckland development company MADE to progress its visionary town centre for the new Auranga city in Drury. Forming the ‘civic heart’ of its community, Auranga Town Centre is projected to become an anchor destination for up to 50,000 people living nearby.

Fully imagined for campus-like living and a vibrant working community, the 13.4-hectare first stage of Auranga Town Centre will comprise multi-story residential and commercial buildings built from enduring materials and with European inspired design themes, set in park-like surroundings around an existing lake.

MADE is expecting to start earthworks in 2023 and has commenced positive discussions with prospective commercial and civic partners, including key grocery and healthcare providers, about acquiring facilities and retail space and offering services to the Auranga and wider Drury community.

Auranga is located on State Highway 1, New Zealand’s most significant inter-regional transport and growth corridor and amidst the future commercial hubs of Auckland’s South. Significant development is planned on both sides of the Southern Motorway over the next two decades.

MADE founder and CEO Charles Ma says the Auranga Town Centre will have the intimacy of an ancient city centre with walkable streets, a central piazza, atriums, water features, trees and shade areas, places to linger, and amenities that provide the social cohesion missing in many existing and new cities. The Auckland-born city entrepreneur says Auranga means "Breath of life that inspires." Auranga already has its first thousand residents and the Ngakoroa primary school will be opened by the beginning of the 2023 year.

"Cities gain their humanity when there is a feeling of belonging and human flourishing within one complete destination for people to live, work, play and learn," says Ma. "The Auranga Town Centre is a deeply thought out and highly aspirational design for better living that is purpose-built for today’s times to meet living, working and social needs.

Hospitality, education, healthcare, employment, recreation and entertainment facilities are provided for in the Town Centre design. Apartment-style homes are planned as well as significant capacity in commercial buildings for employment roles in digital and gig economy, education, communications, professional services, and government.

Specific features include a lake-edge gathering amphitheatre, a four-story arts centre; swimming pool and exercise facilities; bell tower; interdenominational prayer chapel; medium and boutique-size retail with circular-economy values; and supermarket and artisanal farm-to-table food services.

"Fulfilment is a key theme of the Auranga Town Centre and wellness is where it all starts". Charles Ma says that in working with public health agencies and providers, MADE is planning an integrated health and wellness centre serving the whole of Drury including integrated medical, physical, rehabilitation and pharmacy facilities.

NgÄti Te Ata Manager Environmental and Heritage (Te Taiao) Manager Karl Flavell has supported the Auranga town centre development’s goals to provide self-sufficiency of Drury West in terms of local employment, services, retail and civic functions.

"We support Charles’ vision of providing significant employment for the residents of Drury West locally, and having this new community underpinned by an intensive Town Centre," said Mr. Flavell.

"Collaboration and partnership around a shared vision is the key to building places that leave no one behind," says Charles Ma. "Different agendas in city-making means there are often roadblocks, so our approach is to inspire all parties to work together around a better way based on modelling and leading international best practice. Our town centre at Auranga will be a shared path to showing what is possible."