DCC delivers improved capital spend for city - Dunedin City Council

Monday, 29 August, 2022 - 18:09

A significant improvement in capital spending by the Dunedin City Council is delivering results across the city, much of it focused on renewing core infrastructure, Chief Executive Sandy Graham says.

An end of year financial report to be presented to Councillors tomorrow confirms the DCC and its contractors delivered nearly 99% of budgeted capital expenditure in the 2021-22 year, totalling $143.965 million.

Much of the spend - nearly $100 million - went to renew key infrastructure assets including 3 Waters and roading, Ms Graham says.

The 3 Waters renewals includes a number of large water and sewer renewal projects underway across the city.

"It’s a great result," Ms Graham says.

"We want to deliver for our residents and these figures show we’re doing more of what we should - fixing the stuff that ensures our city functions well.

"It does mean we have to put up with some unavoidable disruption, but it’s important to make sure our assets and infrastructure remain fit for purpose.

"It’s also really pleasing to see the growing capacity of our contractors to deliver, backed by the DCC providing a steady stream of work that supports local businesses and their employees."

The increased capital spend compares favourably to previous years. In 2016, the DCC and its contractors were delivering about $37 million a year.

The end of year financial report, to be considered at tomorrow’s Dunedin City Council meeting, also records an operating surplus of $13.236 million for the year.