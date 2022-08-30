Chief Human Rights Commissioner congratulates Paula Tesoriero on new role

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 - 12:27

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt congratulates Paula Tesoriero MNZM on her appointment as the inaugural Chief Executive at Whaikaha - The Ministry of Disabled People.

Ms Tesoriero has resigned as Disability Rights Commissioner at Te KÄhui Tika Tangata - the Human Rights Commission as of 30 August following today’s announcement of her appointment.

"While we are very sorry to lose Paula as such an effective and dedicated Commissioner, we know she will continue to contribute to progressing disability rights in her new role," says Mr Hunt.

Ms Tesoriero says it was a difficult decision to step down as Disability Rights Commissioner but is excited about the opportunity to lead the new Ministry.

"I would like to acknowledge my colleagues at the Human Rights Commission and those advocating for disability rights at a very challenging but also potentially groundbreaking time," says Ms Tesoriero.

"I am proud of all that we have achieved over the last five years in working to improve the lives of disabled people."

Ms Tesoriero says there have been many highlights in her time as Disability Rights Commissioner, stand outs being:

- Significantly raising the issue of violence and abuse against disabled people across Government, producing two Human Rights Commission reports, and working with the Joint Venture to establish the advisory group of disabled people.

- Whakamahia te TÅ«kino kore InÄianei, Ä Muri Ake Nei (Acting Now for a Violence and Abuse Free Future)

- Whakamanahia Te Tiriti, Whakahaumarutia te Tangata (Honour the Treaty, Protect the Person)

- Work to date on Project Mobilise to develop a strategy to change attitudes to disability and disabled people.

- The urgent Inquiry into the impact of the Omicron responses on disabled people, and the Commission’s contribution overall to the COVID-19 response (both in terms of advising and holding to account).

- Our work on connecting with the Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) community and the Human Rights Commission report on the significant issues impacting those with FASD.

Mr Hunt says Ms Tesoriero’s legacy is a strong understanding of disability rights issues within the Human Rights Commission.

"We are committed to keeping disability rights on the radar across the Commission’s work and have a dedicated team active in monitoring and advocacy."

Mr Hunt says Ms Tesoriero is not only a national leader in disability rights but also a global leader.

"Paula has influenced progress on disability rights internationally through her role on the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions.

Mr Hunt also acknowledges Ms Tesoriero’s contribution to the Human Rights Commission leadership, including as sole Commissioner and Acting Chief Human Rights Commissioner for a period after release of the Shaw Report in 2018.

The appointment process for a new Disability Rights Commissioner is administered by the Ministry of Justice.

Background

Paula Tesoriero MNZM was first appointed as Disability Rights Commissioner in June 2017 for three years, with that appointment extended for five years in July 2020.

The position of Disability Rights Commissioner was created by an amendment to the Human Rights Act 1993 passed in 2016. Ms Tesoriero replaced Paul Gibson, who was the first Human Rights Commissioner with a formal responsibility for disability issues.

Paula is a world-champion athlete and a former senior public service manager. Paula is a governance expert having served on several boards including the Halberg Disability Sport Foundation, New Zealand Artificial Limb Service, Sport Wellington and Paralympics New Zealand. She is also a member of the New Zealand Sports Tribunal. A law graduate from Victoria University, Paula has worked in private practice and as a General Manager at Statistics NZ and the Ministry of Justice. Winning gold in a world-record breaking time at the Beijing Summer Paralympics in 2008, in the women’s 500m time trial, and two bronze medals, her services to cycling were recognised when she was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2009. She retired as an athlete in 2010. Paula also served as Chef de Mission for the New Zealand heading to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.