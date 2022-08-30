Waters funding makes a splash in Hamilton

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 - 13:31

The hard work of Hamilton City Council staff, contractors, and the wider community has seen $17.46 million in central government stimulus funding invested into a range of three waters projects (water, wastewater, and stormwater).

The funding was granted to Council by the Department of Internal Affairs in November 2020 and allocated to 19 projects. These activities focused on the assessment and renewal of our pipes and pumps, environmental compliance, and building resilience in our water networks. Some of these projects also included strategic studies and business cases that will enable future decision making about sustainability.

More than 87,000 worker hours were dedicated to the different projects over 20 months, which had a significant impact on the economic recovery of Hamilton after COVID-19.

"Every person involved has helped us deliver some great outcomes for our city, including improving the city’s assets, increasing our compliance, and preparing for future growth and decision making," said Council’s City Waters Unit Manager, Maire Porter.

"We had a slow start and a quick finish, with the COVID-19 pandemic impacting contractor availability and suppliers. But we are proud to say we used more than 87 contractors, consultants, and organisations to help get the different projects across the line, with many from the Waikato, as well as strengthening our relationships and creating new job opportunities."

Achievements include inspecting 200km of water and wastewater pipes for leaks, as well as renewing 1.5km and installing a further 2.5km of new water, wastewater, and stormwater pipes. Checks at almost 900 sites around the city resulted in repairs at 505 properties to improve wastewater for residents and make sure stormwater does not enter the wastewater system.

More than 70,000 native trees and shrubs were planted in the Mangaiti Gully with the help of local iwi working groups, restoring the natural space. Engagement with mana whenua and Waikato Tainui has created opportunities for Maaori to share their heritage, language, and stories throughout the programme.

Perhaps the most recognised project, a fun and interactive educational model was built to bring our three waters systems to life through hands-on, interactive play. The display shows the connection between the Waikato River and its cultural significance with our daily activities, including the pipes, pumps, and treatment plants that Council looks after. The model is available for schools and community groups to hire.

While the water stimulus programme is now finished, further work is needed to apply strategic policies and plans that were developed as part of the programme. Larger, growth-focused projects that were started with the stimulus funding will also be completed using funding from both the 2021-31 Long-Term Plan and the 2022-23 Annual Plan.