TaupÅ District Council representatives speak to Three Waters submission

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 - 13:44

A presentation to a Parliamentary select committee yesterday underlined TaupÅ District Council’s concerns about the Three Waters reforms.

Mayor David Trewavas and councillor Kevin Taylor presented to the select committee on the Water Services Entities Bill, to re-emphasise the council’s written submission in July, which strongly opposes the reforms.

TaupÅ District Council doesn’t agree with how the government has approached these reforms, with councils, as water service providers, being treated in a one-size-fits-all way, regardless of current performance.

Council acknowledges there are challenges funding water services but says the model proposed will lead to a lack of local voice, especially for councils outside large urban centres.

In their presentation on Monday, Mr Trewavas and Mr Taylor told the committee the governance model for the three new water services entities is overly complex and will lead to slow and ineffective decision making and service delivery.

While these reforms progress, the council is still required to deliver its business-as-usual responsibilities on top of the extra work created to plan for transition to Three Waters. There is a shortage of people who have the skills required and Council’s ability to do its job is put at risk.

The second half of Council’s submission talked to specific recommendations it wants the select committee to consider, asking it to have the courage to step back and review the overall Three Waters model of delivery and governance.

"There is a need for our communities to have a greater voice on the management of three waters infrastructure, and our associated ability to shape the growth and wellbeing within our district," Mr Trewavas and Mr Taylor concluded.

The select committee report is due on 11 November and may include recommended amendments on the bill based on the submissions received. Government expects to push it through second and third readings to Royal Assent by the end of this year.